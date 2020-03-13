Churches adapting to limit spread of coronavirus ahead of Sunday services

Churches across Upper Michigan are taking steps to limit their congregations exposure to coronavirus while still holding mass. Letters from the Marquette Diocese to parishioners suggest, those over 60 years old consider not attending mass.

It also says, if you have underlying medical issues or feel ill to stay home. Practicing good hygiene is also mentioned in the letter.

"We have been monitoring the recommendations of the CDC very carefully, and we've crafted some directives to balance both the very important part of the worship of god in our life as well as caring for each other to avoid the spreading of disease," said Bishop John Doerfler.

The Diocese also announced they are closing faith formation classes during the same time public schools are closed in Michigan.

