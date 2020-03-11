Christ the King Lutheran Church donates $5,000 to Care Clinic in Ishpeming

Christ the King Lutheran Church made a donation towards the new Care Clinic in Ishpeming on Wednesday.

The Care Clinic held an open house in January at the new location that is inside the St. John the Evangelist Church.

This nonprofit has offices in Marquette and K.I. Sawyer and offers free services and education programs to women experiencing a pregnancy.

Christ the King Lutheran Church donated $5,000 on Wednesday to fund a much needed phone system to connect all three locations.

DJ Thomsen is a pastor at Christ the King Lutheran Church and added that having this new office in the West End has been very beneficial for residents.

"Having this particular station for the Care Clinic has been a huge need filled for our community, especially among the women dealing with unexpected pregnancies,” said Thomsen. “This is how we can reach out to them with the love of Jesus and let them know in a time of need there are people here who are willing to help them.”

The Executive Director of Care Clinic, Cindy Asher, added that ever since opening, the Ishpeming community has been very supportive and generous with donations.

More information on the Care Clinic can be found here .

