Chocolay Raptor Center to offer live streamed raptor program May 20

The Chocolay Raptor Center is finding new ways to connect the community to their birds.

The center will present a live-streamed raptor program on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.

The center's ambassador birds, Phoenix the peregrine falcon and Erik the red-tailed hawk, miss the kids, the center said.

The busy summer schedule of educational programs has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, so the Chocolay Raptor Center 'fans' are all learning from home.

"Since we can’t bring the birds to school, we will bring the birds to them virtually with a live-streamed program," the raptor center said in a release.

The organization will use Facebook Live to present the program to anyone who wants to login. We plan to offer a future series of programs on different raptor topics crafted for different age levels.

The first program on May 20 will be a basic introduction to raptors aimed at all ages. The program will last approximately 45 minutes and will be streamed from the Chocolay Raptor Center page.

Check the