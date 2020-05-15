Chocolay Raptor Center to live stream presenations

After cancelling all of its summer programming, the Chocolay Raptor Center is gearing up to provide a virtual experience to the community.

Starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, it will be live streaming an educational raptor presentation on Facebook.

The summer months are some of the busiest for the raptor center, and also where they generate a large portion of their revenue. A nonprofit group is helping support the effort to take their programming online.

“This is our way of trying to compensate for that, and still fulfill our mission of education while not gathering people at either off site locations or here on site,” said Jerry Maynard, Co-founder of The Chocolay Raptor Center.

The Chocolay Raptor Center is also working with area schools to pass along the message to students interested in participating in the live events.