Chocolay Raptor Center receives grant

The Chocolay Raptor Center received a $2,000 grant from the Apple Blossom Wind project. The money was received from a foundation that gives grants to non-profits. According to the center, all activities are cancelled through at least September due to COVID-19.

“We are very grateful to those folks for doing that and it couldn’t have come at a better time,” said Jerry Maynard, President and Co-Founder of The Chocolay Raptor Center. “It costs several thousand dollars to maintain one of our ambassador birds over the year for their food primarily, but also some medical. As well as maintenance of the equipment that we use their cages, etc. and medical supplies for our rehab work."

The Chocolay Raptor Center noted that the summer is usually its busiest time of year with two programs running per week and open houses.