Chippewa County reports confirmed COVID-19 case

Chippewa County Health Department (CCHD) is reporting a new confirmed coronavirus case, after the State of Michigan's daily numbers were reported.

On Friday, April 17, CCHD was notified an adult woman tested positive for COVID-19. The woman has been under home isolation, CCHD says. The health department said no additional details about the woman will be released.

CCHD is working to notify anyone who has been identified as a close contact, and they will be monitored for symptoms.

This brings Chippewa County's total cases to two (including a Michigan Department of Corrections Case at Kinross Correctional Facility).

Upper Peninsula cases now stand at 61, with nine deaths, as of 4 p.m. eastern, on April 17.

But, CCHD would like to remind everyone that people who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are usually able to safely recover at home.

The health department says that based on statewide numbers, residents should assume the virus is present when they are in public places, and residents should take the necessary precautions.

For more information on U.P. cases, click here.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Learn more from the State of Michigan and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.