Chippewa County man critically injured in Thursday ORV crash

A Chippewa County man was injured in an ORV crash Thursday evening.

According to the Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie Post, troopers and EMS were dispatched around 8:14 p.m. May 20, to a private camp on W 11 Mile Road in Dafter for a single rider ORV crash.

Responding officers found the 28-year-old man unconscious, with labored breathing, laying next to a four-wheeler.

Kinross EMS transported him to War Memorial Hospital for treatment for his injuries. The man was later flown by Aero Med to Spectrum Hospital in Grand Rapids in critical condition.

Troopers said on scene investigation found the man lost control while operating the ORV and struck a tree.

The driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The crash investigation is ongoing. The name of the driver has not yet been released.

Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie Post troopers were assisted by the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office.