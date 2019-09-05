Advertisement

UPDATE: Chippewa County man arrested on criminal sexual conduct, assault charges

Mugshot of Sean James McInnis. (Chippewa County Sheriff's Office Photo)
Mugshot of Sean James McInnis. (Chippewa County Sheriff's Office Photo) (WLUC)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Sep. 5, 2019 at 1:10 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: September 16, 2020:

Sean James McInnis has a jury trial scheduled for October 21-23 in Chippewa County Circuit court.

----------

Sean Mcinnis has a court date set for November 12 in Chippewa County Circuit court.

----------

UPDATE: Sept. 9, 1:37 p.m.

Sean McInnis has a probable cause conference set for Sept. 19.

----------

ORIGINAL STORY:

A Chippewa County man was arrested on criminal sexual conduct and assault charges following a lengthy investigation.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday, September 4, deputies executed a search warrant at an address on Erin Place in Kincheloe Township.

The warrant allowed detectives and deputies to search for human remains and additional items of interest. The sheriff's office said human remains were found at the scene. The Medical Examiner's office will continue to follow up on this case.

As a result of this investigation, deputies arrested 42-year-old, Sean James McInnis.

McInnis was arraigned in Chippewa County 91st District Court on on the following charges: torture, assault to a pregnant individual causing stillbirth, two counts of criminal sexual conduct-1st degree, criminal sexual conduct-2nd degree, three counts of child abuse-1st degree, and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

The sheriff's office said McInnis is being held, without bond, at the Chippewa County Jail.

Detectives and deputies were assisted by personnel from the Michigan State Police Special Investigations Unit, a Human Remains Analyst, and a doctor from the Northern Michigan University Forensic Anthropology Unit.

TV6 & FOX UP will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Latest News

News

Marquette County agencies participate in hazmat training with Michigan National Guard

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Noel Navarro
The training exercise showed emergency responders how to handle hazmat situations and it also gave them access to equipment used in the dangerous situations.

News

Emergency personnel at old UPHS-Marquette location for training exercise

Updated: 1 hour ago
Emergency personnel at old UPHS-Marquette location for training exercise. Video courtesy of Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt.

National

Big Ten changes course, will play fall football after all

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Less than five weeks after pushing football and other fall sports to spring in the name of player safety during the pandemic, the conference changed course Wednesday.

News

Michigan Tech provides update on Isle Royale winter study saying ‘fewer wolves, fewer moose’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Christensen and TV6 News Team
There are at least 12 to 14 wolves on the island and an estimated 1,876 moose.

News

Dickinson Trail Network, Women of Dirt to host work bee for trails

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Anyone is encouraged to come to the Ogee Trail Head in Norway, on the 27th, at 1 p.m. local time.

Latest News

Ap

Oops: VP Mike Pence missing from some Michigan ballots

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Local election clerks in Michigan downloading absentee ballots for residents overseas were given ballots that listed Trump’s Republican running mate as Jeremy Cohen, who is the Libertarian Party candidate for vice president.

News

St. Joseph’s Fall Fest Fundraiser this weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
St. Joseph's Guild President Annie Trudell talks about the upcoming Fall Festival Fundraiser, held this Saturday from 11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m. in the St. Joseph's parking lot, as well as her thoughts on the challenges and changes COVID presents her church and community.

News

St. Joseph's Fall Festival

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
St. Joseph's Guild President Annie Trudell talks about the upcoming Fall Festival Fundraiser, held this Saturday from 11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m. in the St. Joseph's parking lot, as well as her thoughts on the challenges and changes COVID presents her church and community.

News

Jeffers High School closed due to positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ryan Fenley
A Houghton County school is closed because of the Coronavirus.

News

Mackinac Bridge partial closure canceled

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ryan Fenley
Mackinac Bridge has partial closure due to high winds.

News

New guidelines for Friday night high school football

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
There is a 500-limit capacity at football games and you cannot enter without a voucher.