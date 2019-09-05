UPDATE: Chippewa County man arrested on criminal sexual conduct, assault charges

UPDATE: September 16, 2020:

Sean James McInnis has a jury trial scheduled for October 21-23 in Chippewa County Circuit court.

----------

Sean Mcinnis has a court date set for November 12 in Chippewa County Circuit court.

----------

UPDATE: Sept. 9, 1:37 p.m.

Sean McInnis has a probable cause conference set for Sept. 19.

----------

ORIGINAL STORY:

A Chippewa County man was arrested on criminal sexual conduct and assault charges following a lengthy investigation.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday, September 4, deputies executed a search warrant at an address on Erin Place in Kincheloe Township.

The warrant allowed detectives and deputies to search for human remains and additional items of interest. The sheriff's office said human remains were found at the scene. The Medical Examiner's office will continue to follow up on this case.

As a result of this investigation, deputies arrested 42-year-old, Sean James McInnis.

McInnis was arraigned in Chippewa County 91st District Court on on the following charges: torture, assault to a pregnant individual causing stillbirth, two counts of criminal sexual conduct-1st degree, criminal sexual conduct-2nd degree, three counts of child abuse-1st degree, and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

The sheriff's office said McInnis is being held, without bond, at the Chippewa County Jail.

Detectives and deputies were assisted by personnel from the Michigan State Police Special Investigations Unit, a Human Remains Analyst, and a doctor from the Northern Michigan University Forensic Anthropology Unit.

TV6 & FOX UP will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.