Child abuse, domestic violence could be on the rise during quarantines

April is national ‘Child Abuse Prevention Month.’

The Delta Regional Child Advocacy center says they've seen a decrease in the number of referrals they've received since quarantine; but that decline may be misleading.

The 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' order might not always be the safest option for children.

"Most times the shelter in place order means these children are often times sheltered with their abusers,” said Kelly Chandler, program coordinator with the Delta Regional CAC. “And so they don't have that face to face contact with trusted adults."

The office for Victims of Crime says “child abuse occurs when a parent, family member, or caretaker physically hurts a child or adolescent, makes that youth feel worthless, has sexual contact with him or her, or does not provide adequate food, care, or shelter.”

“Individuals who are mostly on the front lines spotting this abuse or the sexual assault, they're not seeing it so it's not getting reported," said Chandler.

But abuse isn't just limited to children. Many adults face domestic violence, also known as intimate partner violence which, as the name suggests, occurs between intimate partners.

"Intimate partner of domestic violence would be someone that they are living with and they are in an intimate partner relationship with,” said Erin Viau, executive director of Tri-County Safe Harbor. “So it would be boyfriend or girlfriend, partner, or husband and wife."

Tri-County Safe Harbor expects the 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' order to affect domestic violence call rates as well.

"It is nationwide where people are in that situation and they don't feel like they can leave but they finally get to the point where they do,” said Viau. “So we are anticipating an increase in that."

Both of these organizations want you to know that even though everyone is quarantined, many people are still available and willing to help.

"Check in on these kids,” said Viau. “Check in on your neighbors. Check in on those you know are most vulnerable."

The Tri-County center also has someone who can talk to you if you've experienced abuse when you were younger.

“She can see them and she can kind of help them work through that and figure out how to live beyond what has happened to them in the past," said Viau.

If you are experiencing child abuse or domestic violence, don't hesitate to reach out.

You can reach the Delta Regional Child Advocacy Center at (906) 789-5186.

Tri County Safe Harbor can be reached at (906) 789-9207.

People are available 24/7 to help you.