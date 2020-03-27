Chief Deputy Joe Brogan announces candidacy for Baraga County Sheriff

Joe Brogan of L’Anse filed paperwork and announced his candidacy for Baraga County Sheriff Friday, March 27.

The Baraga County native holds a criminal justice degree from Northern Michigan University and graduated from the NMU Regional Police Academy.

Brogan currently serves as Chief Deputy for Baraga County and has filled many roles, including secondary road patrol deputy, field training deputy, evidence technician, property room manager, Taser instructor, and defensive tactics instructor. Brogan said:

“During my eighteen years in law enforcement, including sixteen years with the Baraga County Sheriff’s Department, I have always taken pride in treating people with the respect that they deserve. I have listened to their complaints and concerns and have taken a vested interest in ensuring that quality services are received. As your sheriff, that commitment to service will continue.

“In addition, I will emphasize departmental communication with residents, community organizations, and other local law enforcement agencies. Our county is a rural county with limited resources, so this is a cost-effective way to improve public safety for all.

“Another priority will be improving school-police relations. It is crucial that we protect and educate the young residents of this county, building relationships and sharing important information to help keep them safe.

“I look forward to speaking with the voters of Baraga County over the coming months. Together, we will improve the safety and security of our county residents and visitors.”

Brogan encourages residents to reach out with questions and ideas anytime. He can be reached at broganforsheriff@gmail.com or at 906-524-4641.