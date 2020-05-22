Chenier's Greenhouse continues to be proud of family heritage

Several people know Chenier’s Greenhouse as the largest greenhouse in the U.P. But the history of how the family business started is something Nick Chenier holds dear.

Front of Chenier's Greenhouse. (WLUC photo)

“The history of Chenier’s Greenhouse is pretty special because my grandma and grandpa started it in 1976 with their six children,” said Nick Chenier, co-owner of Chenier’s Greenhouse.

They started with two greenhouses. And now, 44 years later, their son and grandson run the business.

“We have grown it to 45,000 sq. ft. of covered growing space and 16 large greenhouses,” said Nick.

And Nick’s grandma couldn’t be prouder.

“Two years ago, John bought it and Nick, and took it over. And look at what happened. It’s just beautiful,” said Sharon Chenier, former owner of Chenier’s Greenhouse.

That’s why to this day, Chenier’s prides itself on providing quality products for their community.

“Probably the largest selection of perennials, annuals, trees, shrubs, and veggies, herbs within the U.P.,” said Nick.

But the beginning of this season was not something anyone could have expected.

“It’s been a whirlwind this year. We originally went form in April not knowing whether we were going to be able to open. And then the governor said we were going to be able to open may first and it’s been green flag racing ever since,” said Nick.

Sales at Chenier’s have been up 30 percent compared to last year.

With more than 20,000 square feet of retail space, people can adequately social distance. And now, Chenier’s is preparing for Memorial Day.

“We try to do some special things. We do the Memorial Day planters where people come and buy them, put them on a gravestone. We also try to do some festive red, white and blue color schemes in our planters and baskets,” said Nick.

To this day, Chenier’s continues to grow all their products locally in Flat Rock. But Bick couldn’t do it without his team.

“Keeping stock this year has definitely been a challenge but we’re fortunate to have a great team that’s willing to work the extra hours.”