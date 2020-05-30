Chassell VFW Post remembers fallen heroes

A special memorial happened on Saturday at Chassell Cemetery to honor the brave men and women who died while fighting for our country.

"It's important to honor the departed comrades that have died for our country and our flag,” said VFW Post 6507 Chassell Post Commander, Braden Archambeau.

"It's so important that we honor these fallen comrades that have gone to their heavenly home defending our country,” said VFW Post 6507 Pro Tem Auxiliary President, Ruth Huuki.

Huuki says she felt humbled after Saturday’s ceremony due to personal relationships she has with friends and family who gave their all for our freedom.

"There's times when it's raining, and we say 'Well, I don't know if we're going to go out'... of course we are. If they could fight the jungles of Vietnam, and the cold and frozen tundra of Korea, we can stand here for them,” she explained.

Since Memorial Day came earlier this year, the post waited until Saturday to have their traditional service.

"The 30th of May was the traditional Memorial Day, and on the 25th I couldn't get enough members to show up because they were out of town on holidays, so we decided to have it on the 30th,” explained Archambeau.

The commander thanks all who volunteered their time to remember our fallen heroes.

He encourages younger veterans to join their post to continue similar traditions as this one.