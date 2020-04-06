Changes in school registration due to 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' order

While schools are remaining closed for the rest of the school year, kindergarten registration for next year is now open at many schools, though face-to-face registrations are canceled.

"We canceled our registration, which was scheduled in April, but parents can definitely still call the school, or they can email us,” said Birchview Elementary Principal, Matthew Byce.

Although the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order prevents parents and students from touring the school and meeting with school staff, Byce says efforts will be made to have those appointments at a later date.

"We can still get people signed up and on the list, and then at a later time we would want to meet with the children and with the parents once this order is lifted so that we can just have an opportunity to meet them and have them go through a screening process and all that good stuff,” Byce said.

Byce adds that since starting school is a big milestone for kids and their parents, Birchview will hopefully be hosting meet and greet events prior to the 2020-2021 school year.

"We'll probably host some tours if parents want to stop in and do a tour, we can do that. We also do a Family Night towards the beginning of the school year that would allow parents and students to see the school,” said Byce.

Byce adds school faculty is willing to work with families to help both current and future students through these times.

"We're doing our best with the current situation that's going on and we're going to continue trying to provide educational opportunities for students so that they can continue learning,” Byce said.

For more information on registration, you can call Birchview Elementary at 906-485-6341, or you can email mcorkin@ishpemingschools.com or mbyce@ishpemingschools.com.

More information can also be found on Birchview’s Facebook page by clicking here.

