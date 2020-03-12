Chamber Center raising money for multi-use building

The Delta County Chamber of Commerce is raising money to help reach their goal to enhance their new building.

The Chamber opened the new building in August of last year but still have some projects to finish inside including the Veteran’s Museum, Webster Marble “Inventing the Outdoors” Museum, and a forest products exhibit.

“We are within $500,000 of reaching our goal. We are in the middle of a very big campaign to raise funds for our new building,” said Sue Helgemo, Delta County Chamber of Commerce Board President.

Once a donation has been made, a wood block goes on the wall to complete the tree of donators.

If you would like to support the chamber of commerce click here.

