Celebrating 'National Hospital Week'

It’s National Hospital Week and hospitals across the U.P. are finding ways to safely celebrate and thank hospital workers.

"Whether it's food delivery to specific areas around the hospital so they can enjoy and celebrate this week, probably at the end of the week on Friday and Saturday so that we can touch the weekday folks as well as the weekend personnel. We're really taking the opportunity to do something in light of everything we're faced with today,” said Dickinson County Health System CEO, Chuck Nelson.

Nelson adds that now, more than ever, it's important to thank hospital workers and support local hospitals and health care systems.

"The COVID-19 situation that we've been dealing with for going on close to two months now, has underscored the importance and the relevance of your local community hospital and the important role it serves in creating a vibrant community,” Nelson said.

UPHS-Marquette CEO, Gar Atchison, also thanks hospital staff for putting in hard work and long hours during the pandemic.

"I would like to recognize our lab department. They've done amazing work when lots of hospitals have struggled with testing,” Atchison said.

Nelson and Atchison add that it's important to thank hospital workers for providing safe, quality patient care.

In fact, services at both UPHS and DCHS are starting to expand.

"We've done extraordinary steps to ensure our facilities are infection-free and are sanitized to the level that is appropriate for our residents to begin to be seen in our facilities once again,” said Nelson.

"Safety is going to be very important: safety for our staff, safety for the patients, and really keeping the community safe as we start to ramp up some of our procedures,” said Atchison.

