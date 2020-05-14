Celebrating Michigan Craft Beer Week

Each year, the Michigan Brewers Guild sets this entire week aside for American Craft Beer Week.

Because one day isn’t enough, the week serves as a reminder for us to take a moment to appreciate the science and art of brewing craft beer, according to Andrea Pernsteiner, Co-Founder & General Manager of the Ore Dock Brewing Company.

"Some breweries really enjoy traditional styles. Some breweries are really all about the experimental and some just go all over the board and I think what's great about the term craft beer is that it all of those varieties," Pernsteiner exclaimed.

Pernsteiner says the Ore Dock was founded under the idea of combining craft beer and community.

"We really miss the community part," Pernsteiner admitted.

A big part of the experience at Ore Dock and at many local breweries is the ability for people to gather around live music or various fund raisers and events.

"For us to not have that for eight weeks now has been very challenging and not only missing our patrons but missing our staff. It's starting to wear on everybody I think,' Pernsteiner reiterated.

However, the Ore Dock and many other local breweries still offer curbside pickup and delivery options. Plus you can also find a vast selection of local craft beers at most any store.

Click here to visit the Ore Dock Brewing Company website for more information.

"We continue to brew beer. We're still canning beer. It’s still going on the shelves of our local party stores and grocery stores which has been an important part of our business, because it's allowed us to keep going," Pernsteiner shared.

It’s difficult to determine right now just how much of an impact all this social distancing has had on Michigan’s $2.5 B craft beer industry. It's also still difficult to determine just what re-opening our breweries will look like. But Pernsteiner remains poised to keep pouring some of our favorite drinks.

"We applied for our patio permit like we do every year. We've got that approved,” Pernsteiner asserted.

She’s just waiting for a green light from Lansing. Until that day, here's a frothy reminder to support local business.

"Maybe learn a little bit more. Maybe when you go out to the grocery store for your weekly run, maybe check out the display. We've got some incredible grocery stores and party stores that have some really good beers from all over the country. If you’re not trying things, you're never going to know what's out there. And there's some incredible breweries out there that are doing really good things and making really delicious beer," Pernsteiner announced.

