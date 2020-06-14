Catholics observe Solemnity of Corpus Christi

Catholics around the world professed their faith with a special celebration Sunday.

It was all part of the Solemnity of Corpus Christi, which is Latin for the Body of Christ.

In Marquette, members of Saint Peter Cathedral held a procession celebrating the presence of the actual Body and Blood of Jesus Christ.

As part of the celebration, the congregation walked south to Rock Street from the steps of Saint Peter Cathedral, then to 5th Street and finally back to Baraga Avenue.

Catholics everywhere already celebrate the Body and Blood of Christ with Holy Communion each Sunday.

However, Corpus Christi is a special day to show that Jesus walks with them in this life and the next, according to Bishop John Doerfler of the Diocese of Marquette.

“It's an opportunity for us to gives thanks to god for the precious gift of his son jesus christ to lead us to eternal life,” Bishop Doerfler added.

After the procession, the congregation returned to the Saint Peter Cathedral for the Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament.