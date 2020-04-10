Catholic Diocese of Marquette invites community to participate in live stream Easter weekend services

While churches' doors across the nation and here in the UP will remain closed on Easter Sunday to prevent further spread of COVID-19, the Catholic Diocese of Marquette is continuing celebration in a safe way and invites the community to participate.

"We are live streaming all of our Easter celebration,” Bishop John Doerfler of the Catholic Diocese of Marquette.

The Diocese of Marquette’s live streaming services started with Holy Thursday and Good Friday.

Services will continue Saturday evening for Easter Vigil, and then on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. for Easter Sunday morning.

Easter liturgies are also available on the radio.

“It's just times like this where we tend to focus in on what's most important, and other times of our life, maybe sometimes we forget that. This is a time for us to focus on what's most important in our life, our faith in God and our family as we really work to strengthen those,” explained Bishop Doerfler.

Bishop Doerfler encourages people to create a prayerful space in their home to feel God's presence as they watch or listen.

"God draws close to us especially when we're in times of difficulty or struggling. God doesn't abandon us; He draws close to us ... He is here,” he reassured.

Other parishes across the diocese are doing the same too.

To connect, visit the the Diocese’s website or St. Peter Catherdral .