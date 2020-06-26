Catholic Diocese of Marquette awards $275K in grants to programs through Legacy of Faith

The Catholic Diocese of Marquette is announcing its Legacy of Faith Grant Awards for the 2021 fiscal year.

As part of the program, $275,000 in grants is being distributed across the Upper Peninsula. The funds are going to its 93 parishes and missions, 8 catholic schools and Catholic Social Services of the Upper Peninsula.

As these organizations continue to be creative with programs during the coronavirus pandemic, these funds will be beneficial.

“Our parishes and our schools have been innovative in continuing that formation process, and the grant making supplements what they are doing. It’s a steady stream of income that helps them to plan and to innovate and get the work done,” said Terri Gadzinski, Director of Stewardship and Development with the Diocese of Marquette.

In 20 years, the Legacy of Faith Grant fund has contributed close to $4 million in grants to programs in the U.P.