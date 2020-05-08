Catholic Diocese of Marquette announces when, how public masses will return

Many Upper Michigan churches have been holding virtual mass over the past several weeks.

Now, some churches are considering re-instating public mass very soon.

Bishop John Doerfler of the Catholic Diocese of Marquette says he and the priests of the diocese are taking every precaution as they consider when and how to start public masses again.

"Right now our churches are open for people to come in and pray privately. We're targeting May 19th as the first date when public masses will start being offered here in the diocese. I would also encourage people's patience because not every parish will have everything ready and in place to start masses on May 19th," Bishop Doerfler announced.

Bishop Doerfler says the church has been closely following the CDC guidelines and seeking advice from local physicians and health experts and as a result, parishioners will notice several adjustments.

"We suspended the shaking of hands or the sign of peace. We removed holy water from the holy water font. So everybody would not be dipping their hand into the same holy water font," Bishop Doerfler confirmed.

While individual bottles of holy water can be made available, church-goers will also notice a number of other precautionary modifications, including maintaining a safe social distance of 6 feet.

"That would mean skipping every other pew, sitting at least six feet apart in the same pew unless you're from the same household," Bishop Doerfler clarified.

As a result of this social distancing, capacity at St. Peter Cathedral would be roughly 100 people.

"Which is a lot fewer than what it normally is," Bishop Doerfler acknowledged.

Bishop Doerfler also warns of a dramatically reduced capacity at other churches around the diocese. In fact he says not every church will be ready to hold mass by May 19th.

"Anyone who's at an elevated risk should consider staying at home," Bishop Doerfler recommended.

For all these reasons, other accommodations are still being made.

"We intend to keep doing the live stream mass for those who are unable to attend either because of limited attendance or because of health concerns if they’re in the at-risk population," Bishop Doerfler declared.

As you enter the church you'll find these helpful instructions in the form of acronyms for the words H.O.P.E. and F.A.I.T.H. The ‘H’ in hope stands for have your mask.

Of course, having faith is an important part of many of the lessons found in the Bible, according to Bishop Doerfler.

"Because when we keep our eyes fixed on the Lord Jesus in faith, that's what gives us that hope and that strength when we're surrounded by various storms in our lives. And this pandemic is one of those storms. And like the disciples, we can be tossed about in that boat and we can be afraid but we know that the Lord Jesus comes to us and says do not be afraid, it is I. It's when we take our eyes off of Jesus that other things start becoming overwhelming t us. When we keep our eyes fixed on Jesus, the storm is still there but our eyes are fixed on him not on the storm and that's where we really receive hope and we really receive strength," Bishop Doerfler said.