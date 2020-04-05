COVID-19 cases increase statewide, including Upper Michigan

COVID-19 coronovirus cases continue to climb in Michigan.

As of Sunday, April 5, confirmed cases in Michigan were up to 15,718, an increase of 1,493 over Saturday's cases.

A total of 617 people have died, with 77 new deaths reported Sunday.

In the U.P so far, there are 33 reported cases as of Sunday, April 5 at 3:00 p.m.

This includes three new cases in Marquette County, and two new cases in Delta County. No further details have been released about any of these new cases.

