Carney-Nadeau Public School 'Summer Food Service Program'

When COVID-19 first broke out, Carney-Nadeau Public School wanted to provide food for their students.

“In March when our mandatory school closures started, we continued our meal service program by providing breakfast and lunch to our students,” said Travis Depuydt, K-12 Principal at Carney-Nadeau Public School.

Now, the school is continuing their food distribution through the summer.

“For a lot of students, especially during the school year, they rely on the school district for a guaranteed meal,” said Depuydt.

The staff at the school volunteer their time to pack boxes and then distribute them to the families who come to pick them up. The entire program is federally funded.

“We applied for and received our waiver to do this throughout the summer and it’s federally funded so there’s a whole different set of regulations,” said Depuydt.

One of those regulations being that the school could no longer deliver the food to family’s homes. But the staff wanted to continue helping.

“All students, all children 18 and under and special needs students 26 and under,” said Depuydt.

First, a family puts in a request for food.

“And then on Monday’s they package up all the perishable items, they keep them in the coolers and they distribute them as the families come to pick them up in the morning,” said Depuydt.

And the volunteers continue to come back week after week.