Care Clinic moves annual Life Walk online, to your neighborhood

The Care Clinic in Marquette is holding their annual Life Walk, but with a twist.

As social distancing still makes large gatherings not possible, this year the Life Walk will be online and live on Facebook June 6.

It will include music, prayer and a ministry update from the Care Clinic.

After that, supporters will be asked to walk their neighborhoods to support life.

"Now, more than ever, it's important that people realize that we are still working hard at creating better families in our community especially during this crisis where it's been needed the most," said Cari Detmers, Director of Operations for the Care Clinic in Marquette.

The life walk event will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6. The Facebook Live portion is scheduled to take about a half hour.

