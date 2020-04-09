Car parade helps friends and family support a woman battling cancer

A parade of cars swept through College Ave. in Marquette on Thursday, celebrating a milestone in a Marquette woman’s battle against cancer.

Renee Balding finished her final chemotherapy treatment on Thursday. Friends and family who couldn’t spend the day with her still wanted to find a way to let her know that they support her.

Marquette City Police led dozens of cars to the Balding’s House, where Renee was surprised to see her loved ones support her.

“Obviously, with her condition, she’s compromised. She needs to stay home and stay safe and stay away from all of her family and friends, which is so hard during this time for her. So, everyone is just here because we’re kind of fighting the fight,” Tricia Bush, Parade Organizer.

Many of those who participated in the parade were Renee’s classmates from the Marquette Senior High School class of 1997.