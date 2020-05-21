Car parade brings happiness in Iron County

The Iron County Medical Care Facility residents and staff, along with the Victorian Heights Assisted Living, and Skyway Rehab, got a warm thank-you from the community on Thursday. Over 130 honking cars with decorated windows, greeted residents.

"This is the parade that we've all been looking forward to, for a couple of weeks now,” said the Victorian Heights services coordinator, Lindsey Anderson.

Due to COVID-19, Victorian Heights Assisted Living, Skyway Rehab, and the Iron County Medical Care Facility has been unable to have visitors for the past two months. This has been hard for many, making this event extraordinary.

"I think all of them are feeling pretty good today,” said a Victorian Heights resident, Jean Russell.

For over 40 minutes, cars just kept pulling in. Many were packed with family members who were excited to see their loved ones.

"I think it's a wonderful experience. We have many people here, that we know,” said a Crystal Falls resident, Diana Wailgurski.

Many family and friends of the residents participated. This may be the only time they are able to see them for a while. For some, it was an emotional reunion.

"We brought our grandchildren here, which would be our mother's grandchildren. They made signs, and handmade flowers. She can't see, and she can't hear, but the smile on her face when we drove by, was tremendous,” said a Crystal Falls resident, Bill Santilli.

Santilli says the workers at these facilities deserve all the credit.

"I'm sure every family member who came out here today, to see somebody, probably has a tear in their eye,” he said.

The Facility says this is all for the residents.

"Most importantly to bring the residents and tenants some joy. They have been handling this well. To bring them close to their loved ones is important to us,” said Anderson.

