Car insurance companies begin of offer premium reductions due to coronavirus pandemic

During the Stay Safe, Stay Home executive order, fewer drivers are out on the road. As a result, you might see a drop in your car insurance premiums.

Insurance providers are starting to make reductions to car insurance premiums during the coronavirus pandemic. Many companies are offering discounts of 15-20 percent off of their normal premiums.

Personal auto policy holders can expect to see these reductions take place in April and May.

“As a result of people really adhering to the Stay Home, Stay Safe orders, there really are less drivers out on the roads, and therefore less accidents can occur. So, I think it’s very fair, and again, I’m just very excited to see that these companies are really stepping up to help,” Cassie VanAbel, Personal Insurance Team Leader at VAST.

Drivers do not have to take any action to receive these benefits, as reductions will be added automatically. As companies continue to announce reductions, VAST will be adding that information to its facebook page.