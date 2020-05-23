Cannabis Lupus Cafe is now open for business in Sands Township

A new medical provisioning center is opening their doors to the public in Sands Township.

Cannabis Lupus Café welcomed customers in Saturday for their grand opening weekend.

The owner says right now the center is medical but they will be getting their adult use recreational license soon.

The shop will also feature a designated consumption establishment for people to enjoy the cafe's products legally and in a public space.

"We are thrilled to be open here today. We've gotten very good feedback from the customers that have come thru to our shop. Sales have been good, we've already had a number of repeat customers and received great feedback,” said Debra Hrelja, the owner.

The center will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.