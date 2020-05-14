Canal View holds "car parades" for their residents

Over the course of this week, Canal View in Hancock has been setting up car parades for their residents.

The nursing home is running the parades Tuesday through Friday with a different floor of residents having their own parade each day. The residents’ loved ones have shown up with balloons on their cars and sporting posters, letting their loved ones know they miss them.

The parades are Canal View’s way of celebrating National Nursing Home Week while also helping to boost resident’s morale.

"We've been doing a lot of social media, facetiming and other type of video chats with the residents, but to actually see their loved ones face to face really means a lot to them and their families, who many of them were here daily before COVID-19 happened," said Kim Salmi, an Administrator at Canal View.

Canal View is also happy about voluntarily testing 129 residents and 105 staff members, all of which have come back negative.