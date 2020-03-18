Canadian woman who tested positive for COVID-19 flew into Chippewa County airport

Passengers on a Delta Airlines flight into the Chippewa County International Airport on Sunday night are being asked to limit contact with others and call their local health departments after a woman on the flight tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Algoma Public Health in Canada, a woman from Algoma flew into the airport on Sunday.

APH said the woman, who is in her 50s, returned to Algoma on Sunday from the United States and notified APH of respiratory symptoms the next day. She was taken by ambulance to Sault Area Hospital for testing the same day.

Anyone who flew on Delta Airlines Flight 4212 from Minneapolis-St. Paul into the Chippewa County International Airport on March 15 around 10:45 p.m. is asked to contact their local public health authority.

The woman has been sent home where she remains in self-isolation, following public health guidance and monitoring, said APH. It is the first positive case of COVID-19 in the Algoma region.

“Given the transmission of the virus around the world, having a confirmed case in our region is not unexpected,” said Dr. Jennifer Loo, Associate Medical Officer of Health. “Across Algoma communities, our health professionals and partners across all sectors have been preparing for COVID-19. Now, more than ever, we are asking all Algoma citizens to help prevent the spread of this virus, especially through the use of social distancing measures.”

The Public Health Agency of Canada and the Ontario Ministry of Health continue to advise all travelers to self-isolate for 14 days after arriving back in Canada from international travel.

On Facebook, the Chippewa County Health Department says it's aware there has been a confirmed COVID-19 case in Sault, Ontario.

If you believe you have been in direct contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, limit contact with others and call your local health department. The Chippewa County Health Department's number is 906-635-1566.

There have been no confirmed positive COVID-19 tests in Upper Michigan, although it's unclear how many people have been tested for the virus. There is a total of 65 confirmed cases in 15 Lower Michigan counties.

President Trump said Wednesday that the U.S. and Canada have agreed to close the border to “non-essential traffic,” but trade won’t be affected.

Go to Michigan's coronavirus website to learn more about social distancing measures.