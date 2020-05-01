Camping wish comes true for Kingsford teen

A wish came true for a young Kingsford resident on Friday. 14-year-old,

Blake Fleury is now the proud owner of a new Jayco camper and some camping necessities. Fleury was diagnosed with leukemia, in 2018.

The Michigan and Wisconsin ‘Make-a- Wish’ foundation, teamed with Northern R.V. Center in Quinnesec, to give Fleury what he hoped for, since he loves camping. The family, Northern R.V. workers, and many community groups came together to witness the event.

"We're just kind of hosting and providing. there's a lot of people that have put a lot of generosity into this, and we just hope the family can really enjoy it,” said Norther R.V.’s president and general manager, Eli Ward.

The Lake Antoine Park Partners have also chipped in. The Dickinson County board, and the campground manager have offered the family free camping for the entire 2020 season.

