Camping reservations suspended as Governor extends stay home stay safe order

Now more than ever you might be eager to get outdoors and camp, but that's been suspended statewide. The Michigan DNR state campgrounds are not taking reservations and will remain suspended for as long as the governor's orders mandate.

As of now, all campgrounds are closed until at least May 15. State DNR officials say they understand the frustration, but ask for the public's patience.

"Camping is suspended right now, it has been for a couple of weeks and it will be suspended further, we know people want to get out and recreate, but camping is one of those non-essential activities and it does create some sense of congregation and things like that," said DNR Chief of Parks and Recreation Division, Ron Olson.

Olson also says before camping can resume, they'd need some additional time for sites and state parks to make preparations to start welcoming guests again.

