Camping in full swing at Tourist Park in Marquette

Camping is back at Tourist Park in Marquette. The park is actually booked full for the upcoming 4th of July holiday weekend.

New enhanced cleaning guidelines are in place at Tourist Park and they ask RV and those with camper vehicles to use their own restrooms if possible. Staff at the campground say it was a slow start to reservations but now they're full.

"We got off to a later start than in years past, people were maybe a little cautious about getting out and traveling, but things seem to be picking up and people are feeling like camping is one of those things they can do and still remain safe," said Parks & Recreations Coordinator, Michael Anderson.

Social distancing is also encouraged at Tourist Park. The campground has a little more than 100 sites. Tourist Park is set to close for the season in October.

