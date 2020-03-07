Campfire Coworking tries to 'Summon Spring' during family friendly party

Campfire Coworking in Marquette did their very best to ‘Summon Spring’ on Saturday.

The Coworking space held a free, family friendly party on Saturday that all were welcome to attend. The party featured live music, plenty of tasty greens to eat, and even readings from local poets.

“It's all about positive community impact,” said Keith Glendon, CEO of Lucid Coast. “So sometimes that might be starting a business, sometimes that might be helping a non-profit organization towards their goals, and sometimes it might be just having a bit of fun with the community and bringing people in to do fun things in this space. That's what today was all about.”

The party ended with a dramatic reading of Green Eggs and Ham.

