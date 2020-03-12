Camp for children with cancer expanding to Upper Michigan

Lions International, Bay Cliff Health Camp and Camp Quality are working to bring a camp for children with cancer to Upper Michigan.

An information session about Camp Quality is planned in Marquette for March 14 (WLUC Image).

An information session for parents, family members and medical professionals is planned for Saturday at the Marquette Commons from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Anyone is invited to stop by and ask questions during the six-hour period. People with a compromised immune system should not attend.

Watch the above video from the TV6 Morning News to learn more information. For more, contact:

Lion Christine Smith, Lions-Michigan’s Upper Peninsula SD10 Pediatric Cancer Chairman,

313-682-8900

loinchris906pcc@outlook.com

231-582-2471

mioffice@campqualityusa.org

www.campqualityusa.org/mi

In Lower Michigan, Camp Quality serves children with cancer and their families by providing year round programs at no cost. The goal is to expand the camp to Upper Michigan, starting with a weekend camp this fall at Bay Cliff Health Camp in Big Bay.