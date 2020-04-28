Camp Batawagama canceled for first time in 75 years

Another popular summer tradition has been canceled for 2020 because of the new coronavirus.

Campers sing inside the mess hall at Camp Batawagama in 2019 (WLUC image).

The manager of the Iron County Youth Camp announced Monday that the 2020 camping season at Camp Batawagama is canceled for the first time in 75 years. Click here to watch a story about Batawagama from last summer as it celebrated 75 years.

Below is the entire message from Brian Schulze:

It is with great sadness that I have to inform you that we are cancelling Camp Batawagama’s 2020 camping season. Due to the uncertainty and the unpredictability of the existing health emergency we do not feel that we can risk the possibility of exposing our campers, our staff and our community to the current virus.

This was an extremely difficult decision to make. This will be the first summer in 75 years that Batawagama will not be able to share its summer program with the citizens of Iron County and the many campers from across the country.

All campers that have registered for Camp Batawagama in 2020 will be receiving a call regarding the voiding their preregistration deposit checks.

All campers interested in requesting registration forms for Camp Batawagama’s 2021 Season can do so starting in January 2021 by emailing: icyc@iron.org. Registration forms for Iron County residents will also be available at the West Iron County School Office and the Forest Park School Office on March 1, 2021.

Thank you for your understanding and we hope to see you in 2021.

Brian Schulze,

Manager, Iron County Youth Camp