Cambensy, fellow lawmakers renew call to open unemployment offices

State Rep. Sara Cambensy (D-Marquette) and several members from the Michigan House of Representatives sent a letter to Gov. Whitmer Friday, urging the governor to reopen Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) regional offices and phonelines to assist in processing the backlog of cases and claims resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The letter comes shortly after the state moved to the next phases of reopening under the governor’s MI Safe Start Plan and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s announcement that SOS branch offices would begin reopening by appointment.

In addition to the letter, Rep. Cambensy issued the following statement, “We're asking the governor to reopen UIA’s regional offices and phonelines, following the Secretary of State’s lead, to help Michiganders get their claims resolved. Our legislative offices can help categorize the easiest claims to resolve and create a list of constituents to schedule for appointments. Because our offices can only request a specialist to assist constituents with their claims, rather than go in and address claims directly, we feel this is the best way to get people their money the fastest.

“It's become unacceptable that people are waiting up to 8 weeks to receive their money, and we feel it’s time for UIA offices to get back out in front of this issue and help the people who need it.”

