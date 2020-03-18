Cambensy responds to passage of $125M coronavirus funding package

Following more than 12 hours of deliberations, the Michigan House and Senate unanimously approved approximately $125 million in emergency coronavirus relief for Michigan residents.

House Bill 4279 allocates $40 million for public health emergency response such as monitoring and testing, $50 million to support hospitals, nursing homes, and other critical health care facilities, and $35 million in other response activities.

The bill also uncaps Gov. Whitmer’s authority to accept relief funds from the federal government for the next 90 days.

In response, State Rep. Sara Cambensy (D-Marquette) issued the following statement:

“While this was a huge win, we still have work to do to ensure that school closures do not impact school funding or school staff during this critical time.

Although we still have time to act, we absolutely need the Michigan Senate to come to the table and negotiate with the governor.

“This has been a difficult week for so many people and there is lots of work yet to do. I am hopeful we can come together in a Lansing next week and get it done for the families, businesses and organizations who need financial and operational assurances immediately.”

