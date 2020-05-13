Calumet Township to hold public hearing on Swedetown Hill water tank project

A public hearing is planned for the end of May in Calumet Township to discuss changes to a local water tank.

According to the Calumet Township Supervisor, Tim Gasperich, at 1:00 p.m. on May 29, at public hearing will be held to discuss proposed painting and upgrades to the 500,000 gallon water tank on Swedetown Hill.

Gasperich said the project is expected to cost approximately $505,300, and will include painting the interior and exterior of the 30-year-old steel water tank, as well as operational upgrades.

The township is proposing to pay $404,300 of the project out of the township water fund, with the remaining $100,000 coming from a state loan program.

The proposed financing is through the sale of bonds to the State of Michigan Drinking Water Revolving Loan program. The interest rate is 2 percent over 20 years. The Township Water Fund has sufficient cash to pay at least $100,000 toward the project, Gasperich said, and the fund is for capital improvements and repair and replacement to the township owned water system assets.

Gasperich said the Township Water Fund generates its revenues from the $0.50 per 1,000 gallon charge to all Calumet Township water customers of the Michigan American Water Company. Approximately $0.24 of the current $0.50 per 1,000 gallon charge will be used to pay the debt service related to the Drinking Water Bonds.

Questions or comments can be given during the public hearing, or before that date in writing to the Calumet Township Office, 25880 Red Jacket Road, Calumet, MI 49913 or by email to caltwpsupervisor@gmail.com.