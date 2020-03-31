Calumet High School teacher featured on Today Show for educational videos

A Calumet High School teacher was recently featured on the today show.

Chris Woods, a high school math teacher, was featured for educational STEM material he puts online. Woods has been uploading these educational videos for the last 5 years to help parents at home teach their students about science and math. With school's being out due to the coronavirus outbreak and many parents helping to teach their kids at home, Woods' videos are more relevant than ever.

"Maybe it's just recording how much rain they get, how much snow we get, or how fast a plant is growing. Even just simple things like that can be a great and easy ways for a parent and kid to learn, or even making cookies together and things like that," said Wood’s.

