Calumet Electronics filling rush orders for circuit boards used in breathing ventilators

Calumet Electronics is a printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturer located in the remote region of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Now, the company and its employees are working hard and playing a critical role in the fight against COVID-19.

While Calumet’s 290 dedicated employees produce over 500,000 printed circuit boards every year for the American medical device industry, they are working around the clock to meet the supply demands of healthcare, such as ventilators.

“Just yesterday, a company who produces breathing machine equipment, placed a large order with us for ventilators needed at the front lines COVID-19 battle”, said Todd Brassard, VP and Chief Operating Officer. “We will prioritize and deliver these types of orders ASAP. Our committed employees, technologies and 50 years of experience, positions Calumet to deliver reliable parts that will work without fail in these ventilators” added Brassard.

Global COVID-19 repercussions are slowing offshore delivery of orders which is increasing the urgent demand for domestic production. There are less than 100 domestic PCB manufactures and only a handful with the experience and quality standards to produce PCBs for components that save and sustain lives. Calumet Electronics has been delivering extraordinary quality for decades and is ready for the challenge.

Brassard continues, “We could not be prouder of our employees who are stepping up to the challenge. While everything about COVID-19 is new and shocking to everyone, the Calumet team is staying focused on what they do best and taking all this on with an incredible amount of determination.

The health of our employees and their families is our priority. To protect them in their critical manufacturing positions, Calumet Electronics is proactively following the recommendations of state and federal officials with restricted travel, restricted access, heath monitoring, social distancing, and aggressive clean and disinfect regimens.

