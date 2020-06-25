COVID-19 testing to take place in Ontonagon, Powers, Ewen next week

Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center (UGL), the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department, and the Marquette County Health Department have coordinated efforts to provide COVID-19 drive through test sites at the following locations:

– Ontonagon – Tuesday, June 30 from 10:15 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET - Ontonagon High School, 701 Parker Avenue, Ontonagon, MI 49953. Please enter the parking lot via Greenbriar Street.

– Powers – Wednesday, July 1 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. CT - Spalding Township Hall, N15881 Pine Street, Powers, MI 49874

– Ewen – Thursday, July 2 from 10:15 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET - Ewen Trout Creek Schools, 14312 Ewen Airport Road, Ewen, MI 49925

The opportunity to be tested is available to all community members from the convenience of their vehicle.

Anyone wishing to be screened and preregistered for a COVID-19 test should call toll free number 844-947-4854 in advance to schedule a drive through appointment. A representative will ask a few screening questions and callers will be asked to provide some personal information, including their consent for treatment, to complete the preregistration process. Once received, an appointment for the drive through test will be scheduled.

Additionally, individuals will need to provide the color, make and model of their vehicle for identification purposes.

Drive through testing is only available to those who preregister in advance by calling toll free number 844-947-4854.

Individuals participating in drive through testing must present and remain in their vehicle during the appointment.

The COVID-19 test being used in this situation is a nasal cavity swab that only takes a few minutes to complete. Currently, test results are received in about a week.

Drive through testing will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, please call toll free number 844-947-4854. To view future testing sites and dates, visit https://uglhealth.org/covid-19-resources/.