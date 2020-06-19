COVID-19 testing site made available for community in Baraga Friday

Whether the forecast called for rain or shine, Joann Cote, a local woman from Baraga, made it a priority to attend Baraga's free community-based COVID-19 testing site on Friday.

"I thought it'd best for my age to be tested, to be sure,” she explained.

During the mandated closures, Cote says she followed everything by staying home when ordered, and when she went out to go grocery shopping, she wore masks and gloves.

But even after doing all that, she still wanted to come get tested today just to be sure.

"Everybody should go get it done to be safe in the UP and the rest of the United States,” emphasized Cote.

Cote returned again Friday afternoon after getting testing in the morning to make sure her husband received his test too since they recently welcomed their sons home for a visit last week and are considering going back home to Ohio soon.

"I don't want to give them anything, and my husband and I don't want to catch anything either,” she said.

"It's very encouraging that people are taking those extra steps to be tested. We are seeing a couple of people from other counties. We've seen Ontonagon and Houghton County people come down too so that's encouraging too that people are making sure that we can prevent a big outbreak in our community,” said Western Upper Peninsula Health Officer, Kate Beer.

The Western UP has reported a total of 18 confirmed cases, with Baraga County reporting one case. While these numbers are low, testing officials say they're pleased people are prioritizing the health of themselves and others.

"I think it's great that there's so many people who want to know if they're positive or not, and that are coming out for testing, and taking all of the precautions necessary to slow down the transmission of COVID-19,” said Kathy Mayo, a health administrator at KBIC (Keweenaw Bay Indian Community) Health System.

The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department thanks all sponsoring partners, especially the Michigan National Guard, for bringing this much needed event to the area.