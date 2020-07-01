Advertisement

COVID-19 testing happening in Marenisco, Gladstone, Michigamme next week

Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT
Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center (UGL) and local health departments have coordinated efforts to provide COVID-19 drive through test sites at the following locations:

- Marenisco – Tuesday, July 7 from 9:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CT - Marenisco Medical Clinic, 236 Main Street, Marenisco, MI 49947

- Gladstone – Wednesday, July 8 10:15 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET - Gladstone Senior Center, 303 N. 8th Street, Gladstone, MI 49837

- Michigamme – Thursday, July 9 from 10:15 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET - Michigamme Township Office, 202 W. Main Street, Michigamme, MI 49861

The opportunity to be tested is available to all community members from the convenience of their vehicle.

Anyone wishing to be screened and preregistered for a COVID-19 test should call toll free number 844-947- 4854 in advance to schedule a drive through appointment.

A representative will ask a few screening questions and callers will be asked to provide some personal information, including their consent for treatment, to complete the preregistration process. Once received, an appointment for the drive through test will be scheduled. Additionally, individuals will need to provide the color, make and model of their vehicle for identification purposes.

Drive through testing is only available to those who preregister in advance by calling toll free number 844-947-4854. Individuals participating in drive through testing must present and remain in their vehicle during the appointment.

The COVID-19 test being used in this situation is a nasal cavity swab that only takes a few minutes to complete. Currently, test results are received in about a week. Drive through testing will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis.

