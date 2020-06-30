COVID-19 test finder website, partnership with Michigan 211, helps Michiganders find, get tested

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is making it easier than ever for residents to find nearby COVID-19 testing sites and to register to be tested – whether they are internet-savvy or prefer to use the telephone.

MDHHS has launched a new online test finder tool at Michigan.gov/CoronavirusTest with filters that allow users to find the closest testing sites that meet their needs. Using these new filters, Michiganders can easily locate test sites that are no cost, that test people who do not have symptoms, that do not require a doctor’s order, or are for uninsured individuals. For select testing sites, users can schedule an appointment online.

The department also announced it is working with Michigan 211 to help residents find test sites and register for testing over the telephone. Anyone who calls the Michigan COVID-19 hotline Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 888-535-6136, and presses 1 will be transferred automatically to a 211 operator who can help the caller find testing sites and, for select sites, schedule an appointment.

“As Michigan works to expand testing sites, it’s also important to make it as easy as possible for people to identify testing locations and simplify their testing experience,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health. “We continue to work to eliminate barriers to testing so we can identify and contain COVID-19 as much as possible.”

In recent weeks Michigan has expanded its criteria for COVID-19 testing to encourage even people who are not showing symptoms to be tested – such as those who are at risk because they work in a congregate facility or other high-risk setting (such as a nursing home, jail, prison, homeless shelter, assisted living facility) or frequently interact with the public.

Michigan residents should immediately get tested if they feel sick, if someone close to them feels sick or if they work outside the home. There are over 300 test sites in Michigan, including many sites offering testing at no cost to the patient. Test sites operate in primary care settings, federally qualified health centers, pharmacies, urgent care, hospitals, and other locations. Many sites provide drive-thru or walk up testing as well.

Information around the COVID-19 outbreak is changing rapidly. More COVID-19 information can be found at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

