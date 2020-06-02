COVID-19 pandemic affecting food trucks more positively than most businesses

While restaurants have been affected negatively by the coronavirus pandemic, Alayna Prahl, owner of The Burger Bus in Marquette, says it has had the opposite effect on her business.

"We definitely saw an increase in customers when we opened up versus last April, just because there wasn't anywhere else to eat and people were itching to not cook at home,” Prahl said.

Prahl adds that coronavirus guidelines are easier to follow with a food truck because there aren't things such as dining areas or capacity limits.

However, The Burger Bus is still following strict sanitation guidelines.

"Wearing masks is definitely new, and changing gloves, so much glove changing, is new,” Prahl said. The Burger Bus also has an option for nearly contact-less food pickup by ordering online.

G’s Pizzeria, based downstate, has chosen to bring their food truck to Marquette for the summer, due to much of the state remaining closed.

"A lot of the festivals canceled this year, so that forced us to not have a spot to really set it up,” said G’s Pizzeria Food Truck Co-owner, Adam Galea.

Since there are fewer pandemic restrictions in the U.P. versus downstate, Galea hopes to have a successful season. His sister will be the one running the food truck all summer.

"Still where I'm at, nothing is open. So, we were able to move it to a place that could be open where she could operate, so that was an advantage. Another advantage is she's completely outside, so there's really no capacity limit she has to adhere to,” Galea said.

For more on The Burger Bus, visit its Facebook page.

For more on G’s Pizzeria, click here.