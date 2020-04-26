COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in Michigan

COVID-19 coronavirus cases continue to be on the rise in Michigan.

As of Sunday, April 26 at 3 p.m eastern, cases in Michigan were up to 37,778, an increase of 575 new cases over Saturday's numbers. The death rate in Michigan is at 3,315 total, with 41 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Cases in Upper Michigan increased by one on Sunday, which was reported in Marquette County. That brings the county's totals to 41 cases and seven deaths.

U.P. cases are now at 77, with 12 deaths reported.

A cumulative total of recovered COVID-19 cases in Michigan, as of April 24, is 8,342. These numbers are updated weekly, every Saturday.

Worldwide, more than 860,000 people have recovered from the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University Sunday at 3 p.m.

