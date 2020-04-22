COVID-19 in Delta, Menominee Counties: 'We just need more testing'

The health officer for Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties says it's still unclear what stages those counties are at in the novel coronavirus outbreak because there still isn't enough testing data.

Data released Wednesday morning shows 360 tests have been conducted in the two counties. Delta County has 12 positive results with two deaths. Menominee County has one positive result. See the chart above for further information.

Mike Snyder, the PHDM Health Officer, says experts don't know when these counties' trends will become clear.

"We just need more testing," said Snyder. "When we get more testing, we'll have a better understanding of how much of the communities are impacted by the virus. Because this virus impacts some where they show symptoms, and then there's other people that have no symptoms and can function just fine."

Snyder says physicians within Delta and Menominee counties order their own testing supplies. He says while that's still a challenge, the turnaround time has improved. Results come back within two to four days. Health departments across Upper Michigan have reported similar issues and timelines.

Michigan expanded its testing criteria Monday as testing access slowly improves throughout the state. Gov. Whitmer has a news conference scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Wednesday. You can watch it live on TV6 & FOX UP.

