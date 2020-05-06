COVID-19 impacts Houghton County Road Commissions 2020 projects

In certain locations around Houghton County, road damage from the 2018 Father’s Day Flood remains. The Houghton county road commission was hoping to complete all of the repairs by this summer but have hit roadblocks due to COVID-19.

"Due to how everything has slowed down with the COVID-19, there's no way that we could get construction done this year just because like I've mentioned there's some projects that haven't been approved for obligation of funding through the FEMA process. We'll definitely have a lot of construction next summer," said Kevin Harju, County Engineer Manager for the Houghton County Road Commission

the lack of drivers and low gas prices could also cause a reduction in the road commissions budget.

"We receive about 6 million a year from the gas tax. There’s an anticipation that reduction could be up to 20%, that's 1.2 million dollars out of our budget. Which will be hard to deal with, we'll have to make some tough calls and possibly cancel some projects until next year," said Harju.

Safety efforts for road workers have also slowed down the rate of construction in many cases throughout the county.

"With the COVID-19 safety requirements there's a lot of things that take longer, like isolation for some of the construction workers, and interactions with inspectors. We're working through those to try to keep those projects moving," added Harju.

While some projects have been pushed back the road commission is working to keep as many projects running as they possibly can this summer.

"We're able to still function on some of these projects because we took a 4 million dollar SIB (Michigan State Infrastructure Bank) loan out through MDOT. They've worked with us well on the repayment, at least as far as deferring the payments out. They're not requiring us to make a loan payment this year," said Harju.

