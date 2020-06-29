COVID-19 exposure sites identified in Mackinac and Chippewa Counties

With contact tracing and case investigation conducted by LMAS District Health Department and Chippewa County Health Department, the following locations have been identified as possible exposure

sites for COVID-19:

June 20, 2020 10:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m.

AGLOW meeting, Ashmun Creek Apartments Community Room, Sault, MI

June 20, 2020 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Pickford Pickers, Pickford Township Hall, Pickford, MI

June 20, 2020 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Sundown Lounge, Sault, MI

June 21, 2020 9:45 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Pickford Methodist Church, Pickford, MI

June 21, 2020 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

E-Free Church, Sault Ste. Marie, MI

If you were at any of these locations during the dates and times noted, please monitor for symptoms and contact your health department.

For Mackinac County residents, call 906-643-1100.

For Chippewa County residents, call 906-635-1566.

This situation is evolving rapidly and information will be provided as it becomes known.