Michigan COVID-19 deaths increase to more than 1K Thursday

COVID-19 coronavirus cases are still increasing in Michigan, with deaths totaling more than 1,000 as of 3 p.m. April 9.

As of that same date and time, cases in Michigan were up to 21,504, an increase of 1,1587 new cases over Wednesday's numbers. The death rate in Michigan is at 1,076 total, with 117 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

In the Upper Peninsula, case numbers are at 43, including two Michigan Department of Corrections cases. There have also been five deaths reported, including the most recent one in Delta County.

Cases in Upper Michigan increased again, including three new cases, one each in Delta, Dickinson, and Mackinac counties. In Delta County, there was also one death reported (mentioned above).

This comes as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended her "Stay Home, Stay Safe" Executive Order through April 30.

